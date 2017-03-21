Spring Today, Winter Tomorrow

A warmer start for us today, and if you ask me, Tuesday will be the pick of the week! Temps will be similar to yesterday, warming up into the low to mid-50s, but we’ve ditched those winds! So count on a quiet, mild and all-around enjoyable spring day today.

We’ve been talking about an arctic front tracking through New England late tonight into early tomorrow morning, and this front is certainly going to do a number on our spring temps. You’ll wake up to temps in the low 30s tomorrow AM, and you may think it’s not going to be that bad (low-30s are seasonable morning lows)….don’t be bamboozled. Our high temps will be in the morning. Then temps will drop into the mid-20s into tomorrow afternoon. Add sustained winds up to 25 mph, and gusts into the low to mid-40s throughout the day and it’s going to be COLD. Winter coat, hat, gloves will all be a must tomorrow and Thursday.

Rain showers are back in the forecast Friday afternoon & evening, as well as Saturday. We’re keeping a close eye on Sunday as it looks to bring back a wintry mix, and some flakes back into the forecast.

Enjoy today’s comfortable spring day!

~Wren