Spring Trying To Break Through

Yesterday Mother Nature delivered record-tying cold here in Boston, and record breaking cold for Worcester. If the cold isn’t your thing, or you’re just yearning for spring…well today might not be your favorite forecast either. While wind chills stay dangerously low this AM, we won’t be dealing with as cold of a day as yesterday. Temps warm up into the low-30s, but wind blustery winds again today, it won’t feel any warmer than the upper-teens.

Although slightly less windy than yesterday, we’re not catching that much of a break today. Winds stay blustery out of the NW, gusting up to 35 mph at times today. We do finally catch a break from the winds as we head into tonight though as high pressure scoots in closer to New England. Winds stay tame as we head into your Monday forecast.

Temps will keep warming up a bit each day into the middle of the workweek as high pressure moves off the coast, and our winds change from the NW (hammering us with cold today) to eventually out of the south tomorrow.

Our next frontal system brings the chance for scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday AM. Then as this system departs, temps drop back to near normal by the end of the workweek. We do have some flakes in the 7-day forecast by Friday, so don’t put away that winter coat just yet!!

Stay warm & think SPRING!!!

~Wren