We are in the middle of our 2nd major winter storm in four days (no shade intended to Friday Night’s storm). The storm will carve out a path just south of New England overnight and explode just east of us tomorrow morning. This is a little too late to wallop Boston but we will see some backlash snows overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. North of town, the light but persistent snow continues through the night and winds down by 9-10 am. Here is our snowfall map (essentially the same since last night):



Most of the snow is from Fitchburg to Portsmouth–a foot or more. From I-495 into the northwest suburbs, plan on 8-12″ of snow in in the city limits between 5-8″…probably around 5-6″ more than 7-8″. Lighter amounts south of town. the wind hasn’t been an issue this evening and it won’t overnight but as the storm undergoes cyclogenesis early tomorrow that will get the wind cranking and we’ll all have a windy Monday. Along the coastline, wind gusts between 40-50 mph are likely and on Cape Ann/Cod wind gusts around 60 mph are likely. This is likely to lead to power disruption in those locations. The wind direction will be north-northwest and that will drill water down into Cape Cod Bay during the morning hours. This combined with some astronomical high tides will lead to moderate-major coastal flooding from Sandwich to Dennis at the 1pm high tide. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is likely from Sandwich to Scituate and pockets of minor coastal flooding from Scituate up through Plum Island.

We bid adieu to this storm by Tuesday–#ByeFelicia–and then focus on a weak little storm for midweek. There was some concern this would become yet another powerhouse storm but latest info says no. plan on clouds and a few scattered rain and wet snow showers on Wednesday. After that threat, we have quiet weather for the remainder of the week. There are signals pointing to a warmer pattern by next weekend-following week, perhaps sending temps in to the 50s.

No 2015 Redux here.

~JR