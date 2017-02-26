Streak Is Over

What a stretch of warm weather we just had! 3 days in a row of record setting numbers and nearly 70 degrees again in Boston on Saturday. The mild air of the last few days have not only been unprecedented, but launched our meteorological winter (December – February) into the 5th warmest on record.





Today, we’re back to near average as last night’s cold front that delivered showers and even a few thunderstorms in New England, ushers is much colder air. Not only do highs today run 25 degrees colder, the gusty west to northwest wind at 30-40mph will make it feel like the low to mid 30s vs the air temp of the low to mid 40s.



Tomorrow looks good, low to mid 50s with sunny skies, before some mid-week rain arrives with showers in and out from Tuesday PM to early Thursday AM. The end of the week looks dry, but a much colder pattern likely settles in Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s.



Have a great day!

