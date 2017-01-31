Strong End To January 2017

No mistaking it…winter is still with us. Temperatures this morning are downright chilly, especially when you factor in our morning breeze (up to around 14 mph). So it is feeling colder than yesterday morning, and wind chills are in the single digits to mid teens this AM.

The cold is this morning’s headline, but the MAIN headline is the snow this afternoon into early tomorrow morning.

While we are aren’t talking about a blockbuster snow storm, this quick hitting clipper system will bring snow by the afternoon straight through the evening commute. Snow fills into Mass. from west to east, with snow in Worcester County by 1 PM, reaching Boston between 2-3 PM, with widespread throughout the Boston area by 4PM.

So you’ll want to plan ahead for a poor travel weather throughout the entirety of the evening commute, with a few inches of snow on the ground possible by the end of the evening commute. Heavy bands of snow could set up during this time, especially south of the Mass. Pike.

Snow wraps up from south to north early tomorrow morning, but we could still see some lingering early AM snow (near 6-7AM) across the North Shore, Seacoast, Worcester Hills & S. New Hampshire at large.

SNOW TOTALS….not very varying like the dramatic banding that we’ve seen with storms earlier this season. Instead we’re looking at a broad-sweeping 2-5″ of snow for Southern New England. Most locations can expect a solid 3″ of snow. South of the Mass. Pike can expect to see more locations reaching the higher end of our snow total range, with more 5″ totals by tomorrow morning, with isolated 6″ of snow possible.

With temperatures back into the upper 30s and low-40s tomorrow, we could see some slushy, sloppy roads.

Plan on a slow evening commute!

~Wren