Stuck In A Moment (You Can’t Get Out Of)

More of the same….a day filled with clouds after some morning sun. A cool day was had by all. The reason for the More of the same…



…Is the same storm that was close to us yesterday. The storm is unable to generate widespread, significant rain but it has spawned a bubble of chilly air high in the sky. The morning sun heats the ground and that mild air rises up into the sky, bouncing into the chilly bubble of air, creating clouds. I label it destructive sunshine as the sun is inevitably the cause of the clouds we see during the afternoon(watch the clouds fade away this evening as the sun drops out of the sky & sets!)

We’ll see more of the same tomorrow….some morning sun then clouds filling up the sky by afternoon and like this afternoon some sprinkles & light showers are possible late in the day. Temps won’t be quite as chilly, but even the expected range of 57-63 is slightly below normal.

I think Thursday & Friday offer clouds for much of the day and chilly with afternoon temps only in the low 50s–below normal by about 10-12 degrees! Unfortunately, things don’t improve this weekend, in fact, they worsen. A whole new storm takes aim on New England and this new storm will generate widespread, heavy rain beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting right through Mothers Day. Meh.

It could be worse….it could be snow like it was 40 years ago tonight as a freak snowstorm hit southern New England!



It does appear this cool pattern will break down next week.

~JR