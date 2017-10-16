Stunning October Weather Continues

Your 7 on 7 forecast is a stunner!!! Just got to get through a slightly temperamental Monday forecast, then we’re off to the races with an incredible mild and sunny stretch of gorgeous fall weather!!!

Don’t let this Monday morning rain get you down! While we’re waking up to a few light (trace amounts of rain)& widely scattered showers, this morning’s rain doesn’t stick around throughout the day.

You may want to grab the rain gear this morning (especially if you’re in SE Mass.), but it won’t be a washout today. Southeastern Massachusetts is also waking up to some patchy fog that could slow things down for the AM commute, but this should mix out pretty quickly as we stay breezy this AM. We’re not dealing with widespread fog throughout Southern New England this Monday morning.

Showers shift SE through the morning hours as a cold front continues to track through the Bay State. This front tracks offshore this morning into the early afternoon. We’ll start to see temps drop as cooler air works in behind this cold front. We’ll also chip away at cloud cover, first from NW Mass.

We’ll stay breezy throughout the day with a cool wind out of the NW, and temps falling into the mid-50s. Most of us will get in on a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon, but cloud cover will be slower to move out across SE Mass.

We do kick out our cloud cover past dinner time, with temps dropping back into the 30s tonight, even mid to low-30s. It’s a frost start tomorrow morning, with a Frost Advisory in effect for much of the state (excluding NW Mass. because their growing season wrapped up yesterday).

~Wren