Summer? Is That You?

What’s that saying?? “If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck…” I think you know the rest. Even though it is the first official weekend of fall, we were back to summer today with not just heat but also humidity. So I guess if it looks like summer and sizzles like summer, it must be summer! I know there are a lot of people out there that really don’t like conditions like today – but I’m sure we can meet on common ground and say, “at least we’re not talking about Jose any longer!” Worcester set a new record high temp today at 86°. Boston wasn’t even close, thanks to a sea breeze.

It’s warm again tomorrow, with highs inland into the mid and upper 80s – coolest for the coast and Cape (70s). Maybe another day to make beach plans… That is, if you don’t have work or school plans – which most of us do this time of year. If you do decide to head to the beach tomorrow (lucky duck!) keep in mind that the waves are still rocking and rolling in across the South Coast of New England. A High Surf Advisory is still in effect for south-facing beaches, the Cape and islands too. This advisory is scheduled to expire tomorrow evening – but I imagine we’ll see it issued again as Hurricane Maria churns up the ocean during the coming week.

We’ve had a very active hurricane season so far this year, and this week is no exception. We’ve already seen Hurricane Maria devastate places like Dominica and Puerto Rico along her furious path, and after what we’ve already experienced with Harvey and Irma – tracking another powerful storm like Maria is almost too much to bear. I know it was causing anxiety for many during the past week (myself included… it’s so hard to watch the destruction and feel so helpless). Well, it looks more and more likely that Maria will have no direct impact on us here in Southern New England, other than the large waves and surf that I already mentioned.

A powerful cold front is what helps to push Maria out to sea by the end of the week – and that cold front means business for our local forecast. Check out the 7on7 Forecast at the top of this blog: Starting with summer, ending with fall. Which half do you prefer? At least this week, there’s a little something for everyone in the forecast… We’ll just take it one day at a time. Here’s to a great week ahead! – Breezy