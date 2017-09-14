Summer-like Stretch Continues

We’ve got a very mild Thursday morning on hand! What a difference from the crisp & cool starts we’ve had earlier this week. Today we’ve got a more humid airmass in place, and with cloud cover having stuck around last night, it’s a much warmer start for us.

The bulk of the day stays dry, but you may want the rain gear on standby, as we do have the chance for showers & t’storms today. The wet weather impacts western Mass. first, and could bring rain & storms to Worcester County by late afternoon. Eastern Mass. can expect some scattered showers and t’storms into the evening commute, with heavy rain possible at times.

Sctd. showers & a few storms continue into tonight and tomorrow, with many locations grabbing a few tenths of an inch of rain (for those who see a few storms, we could manage closer to 0.5″). We still get to enjoy a number of dry periods as well tomorrow, because we aren’t talking about widespread steady rain.

Your weekend features the slight chance for a few showers, but it won’t be a washout. Plus we get to keep 80° temps through the weekend (with cooler temps across the coast).

Hurricane Jose remains something we’re monitoring, and could bring rough surf/dangerous rip current through midweek next week. We may get some rain from Jose (during the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame), but it’s a tad early to say. Model guidance does suggests that this storms stays offshore, but it’s track is a little too westward for total comfort. We’ll continue to keep you posted with the latest detail on Jose.

Best,

~Wren