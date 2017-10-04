Summer-Like Temps Return

While a light jacket is probably a good idea again this morning, we are looking at a VERY mild October day. The warmth through the next couple of days won’t be record breaking, but we will be close to 15° above our average highs. Temps today and tomorrow stay between 75-80° for most of us, but Buzzards Bay, Cape & Islands will trend cooler, mostly in the low-70s.

Temps tonight stay more mild in the upper-50s and low-60s, with the slight chance for a spot shower out ahead a cold front that tracks into the region, approaching New England tomorrow.

A cold front brings back the chance for a few sctd. showers into Friday, but it doesn’t look to be a washout. You’ll notice that this front doesn’t bring back the fall-like temps for us Friday into this weekend. Our mild stretch rolls on into the start of next week. However, we do kick off a cloudy and slightly unsettled stretch Friday into the middle of next week.

Enjoy the warmth and sunshine!!!

~Wren