Summer Rolls On

Wow… the Pats first preseason game is upon us already? While it’s great to see them back in action, it also means we’re about to enter the 4th quarter of summer as we head deeper and deeper into August. Hopefully we finish summer just as strong as the Pats finished the Super Bowl.



After a stunning summer’s day yesterday, for the most part, we do it again today with the humidity still in check and temperatures jumping back into the low to mid 80s. Sea breezes kick in at the coast, and there’s just a slight risk of a brief shower/sprinkle inland this afternoon under a sky that goes from morning sun to building clouds. Bottom line most of the day is dry and warm. The beaches look good with temps near 80 pre sea breeze and sand space at a premium by early afternoon as high tide rolls in around 2pm.



Tomorrow looks good too,with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.



The weekend features the best chance of showers on Saturday, especially in the morning/midday hours. Sunday looks warm and dry with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. While Sunday is warm, I don’t see any high heat ahead as much of next week features temps in the 70s and 80s.



Have a great day!

@clamberton7 – twitter