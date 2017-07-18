Summer Showers & Storms

We continue to track some spotty showers/downpours and thunderstorms – as is typically for these hot and humid days of summer. Luckily, we’re not watching for anything severe. However, there have been spots that have experienced the deluge of heavy rain for a time that has left some side roads and yards with standing water. While these downpours aren’t quick to move out (tracking ESE about 15mph), once they do pass the sunshine should peek through again. It’s one of those “wait a few minutes…” days.

Once we lose the daytime heat, the downpours will fade away. We’re left with partly cloudy skies overnight and patchy fog forming again. This fog could be locally dense across the South Coast, Cape and islands – which could slow down tomorrow morning’s commute a touch (much like this morning). Because the dewpoints are so high (atmosphere primed with moisture), temps tonight don’t cool off much; mid to upper 60s for overnight lows.

The heat and humidity are “sticking” around through the next few days. In fact, it will be even hotter for the next three days, which could be another heat wave (3 or more days at 90°+) for some locations inland. For Boston, it may be a no-go on the 3rd heat wave of the summer. It all depends on the sea breeze… As is usual.

Just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm through the next couple of afternoons. It does look like we get some more seasonable temps for the weekend, but currently Sat PM through Monday look unsettled. Stay tuned for details on timing for those showers and storms.

Now the good news…. Tuesday is less humid! Hang in there. – Breezy