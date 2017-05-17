Summer Sizzler…in May

The conversation in our house this past Sunday was….Should we have a fire? It’s cold & raw outside!….This morning that conversation was….Should we put the window ACs in?. It’s going to be in the 90s the next two days!

Boston did indeed reach the low 90s this afternoon–92, tying the old record set back in 1977. It is a bit early for 90 degree heat as the city normally sees its first 90 degree day on June 8th. This graphic details the past few years…



Yowza….late start in 2015, eh?

Well…..we have an even hotter day tomorrow…another day where records will fall. Skies will be mostly sunny and that combined with a southwest wind will send the numbers ouot of the 60s early in the day (pre-7am) up into the 90s by afternoon. Here are the records for tomorrow:



#Toasty. Humidity is a factor during the morning but will take a backseat to the heat by midday-afternoon. Thankfully, a cool front will cruise through here midday Friday and prevent a heat wave but temps should still be able to reach 80 by noon–the start falling into the 60s by evening. This moving process will pop a few isolated storms midday Friday across southeastern Massachusetts. Behind that front? Glorious spring weather for Saturday..



…Sunday is decent but more clouds around compared to full sunshine Saturday.

Overall it looks like our pattern begins to cool again next week and into the Holiday Weekend…no heat/humidity for Memorial Day Weekend.

Stay cool (and classy)

~JR

PS….We built a fire on Sunday and did put the window ACs in this morning. New England at its finest.