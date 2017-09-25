Summer Sticks Around

Ma Nature sure is bringing some summer heat away from the coastline as temperatures once again today will be similar to what we had Sunday. That means we’re close to record high temps again for some. For example, Worcester will be around 86 again today, which would be good enough to break a record of 85 for a 2nd day in a row. Fitchburg and Lawrence hit 90 yesterday, and will be close to that again today. Notice Boston? Yup, seabreeze kept it cooler yesterday, and will keep the city cooler again today. Not only do we have the warmth, but also a case of the summer stickies with dew points running in the mid to upper 60s through the next few days.



Although many of us are back to school and back to work, if you do have the next couple days off, it’ll be pleasant at the beaches with temps there in the mid 70s to lower 80s. The biggest issue will be the rough surf, especially along the south coast of New England, where a high surf advisory is in place. The risk of rip currents is highest across the Islands, back into the south coast of Rhode Island. Careful out there!







The battering at the beaches has seemed non stop as Jose surf now transitions to Maria surf. Those swells will be sent in from our south, thus the highest risk of rip currents to the south coasts. The latest on Maria does have it’s closet approach to the U.S. near the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday night/Early Wednesday with tropical storm conditions possible there. After that, a slow moving Maria feels the influence of an incoming front and gets a quick escort out to sea to end the week.



For us, I don’t expect much out of Maria other than rough surf, although, it’s possible that some tropical moisture gets siphoned into a front moving through here early Thursday. That would produce some rain, but the heaviest as of now appears to be offshore. Right now, the rain forecast this week is for an isolated shower Wednesday, showers Thursday for SE Mass and just an isolated shower on Saturday. One thing is for sure too… our summer weather wont last beyond Thursday as much cooler air arrives Friday, into the weekend. Temps by then fall to 60s for highs and 40s for lows.

@clamberton7 – twitter