Summer’s Back

Feeling the love from Ma Nature this morning? Yup, with sunshine, a mild start and a bit of humidity, it’s all systems go for a classic summer’s day around here. Pool plans, beaching it or hitting the golf course, the weather works just fine as a mix of sun and clouds prevail this afternoon. Temps range from 75-80 at the coast with an onshore wind developing to 84-88 inland.





Partly cloudy skies prevail this evening with some patchy low clouds and fog overnight across Southeast Mass. While the best chance to see the Northern Lights will be across far northern New England, it is possible to see some aurora’s here in Southern New England. Look low on the northern horizon.



Another solid day is in the forecast tomorrow, although some patchy fog/low clouds will start the day before burning off. The onshore wind hold coastal temps in the mid to upper 70s with inland temps in the middle 80s.

A few storms rumble through Tuesday and a couple isolated storms fire Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t expect any day to be a washout, but keep an eye to the skies those days. While you catch many dry hours, you will also occasionally have to dodge some drops. The heat is highest Wednesday and Thursday too with highs near 90. You’ll also notice the humidity is up this week too until we break it late Friday/Saturday.







Enjoy your Sunday!

@clamberton7 – twitter