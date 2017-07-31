Summer’s Showing Off

It’s a refreshing, crisp and somewhat cool start to the workweek, but today isn’t a repeat of our weekend weather. We’re turning the page back toward normal summer temperatures today, and keeping a more summer-like pattern in place throughout the week. High pressure is here through the middle of the week, keeping mostly sunny skies in place.

Temperatures this morning start out in the 50s outside of Boston, with low-60s in the metro. Despite the cooler start, we’ll warm up back into the mid to-low 80s inland today, with a sea breeze keeping temperatures cooler across the immediate coastline. We do have the slight chance for a few t’storms to our west today, but across eastern Massachusetts, we keep things dry.

Temperatures tonight are back into the mid to low-60s, with mostly clear skies and some patchy fog forming late into the overnight hours. High pressure moves of the coast into Wednesday, and this will bring back higher humidity levels to the Bay State.

We do have the chance for a few showers and isolated storms Wednesday through Friday, but we aren’t looking at a washout any day this workweek. Saturday brings a pretty solid chance for widespread rain, with dry skies on tap for Sunday.

Summer is looking good this week!

~Wren