Summer’s Stance

Although June started off of the chilly side with several days in the 50s and 60s, we’ve flipped the pattern, and the seasonable days we’ve had the last couple of days will transition into some high heat by the end of the weekend. Not only do we build the warmth, we also feature more dry times than wet over the next several days.

The weekend kicks off with a lot of sunshine early this morning, but we’ll watch for clouds to build late morning, into the afternoon. Amid the mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, I do expect a few pop-up showers and isolated storms to fire thanks to a disturbance moving in from our west. Not all towns will see the wet weather, and just like yesterday, the bulk of the day is dry with highs running in the lower 80s.





We lose the storm chance Sunday and dial up the high heat as the numbers push the low to mid 90s for many towns. The dew points run into the lower 60s, a bit sticky, although the gusty breeze helps take the edge off the heat.





Monday and Tuesday, the heat is high and so is the humidity. A good place to beat the heat Monday will be the beach as sea breezes are likely there as temps head for the lower 90s away from the coast. Cough, cough… do I hear a sick day being used? We’ll watch for a few storms to develop Tuesday afternoon as a cold front will end our 3 day heat wave that many towns endure. More seasonable weather returns by Wednesday, even coolish air at the coast.





Enjoy the weekend!

@clamberton7 -twitter