Summery Sunday

Some fog and low cloudiness kicks off this Sunday morning, but the flavor of the day will be a summery end to the weekend that feels more like late August as highs jump up into the mid to upper 70s with some mugginess in place. The breeze will take the edge off the warmth with a busy southerly wind pushing gusts to 25-30mph this afternoon. Highs will be coolest near the South Coast of New England with highs there in the 60s to near 70. Much of the day is rain free, but a sprinkle or isolated shower across the Cape/Islands can’t be ruled out.



A better chance for some isolated to scattered showers roll in after midnight tonight with a few scattered showers into eastern Mass early tomorrow morning. For tomorrow afternoon, it’ll be much cooler day with temps in the 50s to near 60 with a partly sunny sky and a chillier northerly breeze. In fact, tomorrow’s high temps will come predawn as the mild and muggy air is still with us overnight tonight.

We start frosty Tuesday morning with lows in the suburbs in the low to mid 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s with a ton of sun. Then beyond Tuesday, we return to above average temps from Wednesday, through next weekend. Not only will it warm up, it’ll be dry with little rain across New England from Monday afternoon, through next Sunday.

Have a great Sunday. Go Pats!!!!!!!!!

@clamberton7 – twitter