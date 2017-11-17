Sun and Wind Are Back

After 0.25 – 0.75″ of rain yesterday, we had no problem drying out overnight as winds picked up out of the west, quickly evaporated some of the dampness on the ground.

While we start the day off in the 30s to near 40, there won’t be much movement temperature-wise through the day, despite a lot of sunshine returning. Highs top off in the low to mid 40s. The wind movement will be there though, in fact, frequent gusts 30-35+mph will allow for a chill to the air to persist throughout the afternoon as it’s a “hold on to your hat” type of day.



Saturday starts cold and bright, but clouds increase through the day, creating a cloudy afternoon with a few spots showers by day’s end. Highs tomorrow range from the low to mid 40s north to low to mid 50s south. The temps, wind and rain chances all go up overnight Saturday as a strong front approaches us from the west. Temps surge into the mid to upper 50s Saturday night and Sunday morning as southerly winds surge to gust 40-50mph. Showers will drop about 1/2″ overnight into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, the sun is back as temps slide back into the 40s on a westerly wind still gusting over 40mph.

While it’s still a ways out, the travel weather around Thanksgiving looks ok across a good chunk of the county Wednesday and Thursday. In New England, there will be a cool front crossing the area, but there doesn’t look to be much precipitation along it. Although I can’t rule out a few showers along that front, the overall theme of avoiding a major storm next week through Turkey Day still applies. Right now, we’re leaving the forecast mainly dry from Sunday afternoon – Thursday on the 7 day!

Have a good day and a great weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter