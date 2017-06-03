Sun & Showers

It was a cool start early this morning, but a nice morning overall with a good deal of sunshine early on. While we start with a lot of sunshine, we don’t hold onto a ton of sun as clouds build-up, blotting out the sun at times, and producing a few isolated showers/thunderstorm this afternoon. Showers will be hit and miss, so not all towns will see them.





Tomorrow starts with sun and ends with clouds as showers start to work in by late afternoon, mostly after 4pm. Highs run around 65-70.



Once the showers settle in, they’ll be tough to break as an area of low pressure and onshore winds plague us through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and bouts of rain. Fortunately, it appears we can snap the pattern and return to some warmer weather by the end of the week.

Have a good weekend!

