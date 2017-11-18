Sun Starts… Showers and Wind Ahead

A little bit of everything will be thrown at us this weekend as a frosty start this morning transitions into a mild and windy night ahead with showers back into the forecast by this evening. At least we’ll warm up nicely by this afternoon off these lows below, that started this Saturday morning with temps in the upper teens to near 20 in many towns!



The sun does filter on out by late morning and fades behind thickening clouds this afternoon as temps warm into the 40s. A sprinkle or two is possible mid to late afternoon, but much of the daylight part of today is dry.



Showers and milder air, along with a gusty wind, move in tonight. These gusty showers are with us through tomorrow morning before the sunshine returns in the afternoon. Initially, the strongest gusts are out of the southwest, but then turn to the west by the afternoon. With gusts overnight tonight and early tomorrow AM 40-50mph along the south coast of New England, there is a wind advisory posted there. For all of us, we’ll see gusts 35-45mph tomorrow during the day, even as the sun returns. Temps drop into the 40s in the afternoon. While there’s a good chunk of wind in the forecast, this system is not as strong as the pre-Halloween storm. So while isolated tree/power issues are possible, it won’t be nearly as widespread as a few weeks ago.









We’ll watch the potential of some rain Wednesday if an incoming piece of energy from our west can pull up moisture from our south. If the connection is missed, the rain chance is a lot lower. Overall, a good chunk of the country looks dry Wednesday and Thursday.





Have a great weekend!