Sun to Gloominess For A Few

Any sustained warmth or sunshine has been hard to come by, and will certainly be nearly impossible to find for a couple days coming up as a dreary, wet and cool pattern settles in. Even the last few days, which have featured some nice weather, has not been completely rain free as pop-up nuisance showers have dotted the radar at times.

It’s not all that uncommon to string together a few clunker days in a row for early June, as in 2015, the first five days were a big time strugglefest as highs June 1st and 2nd were only 49 degrees in Boston. Blah! Record cold high temps for those 2 days.



While I wouldn’t go for a 5 days stretch this cool, we won’t be all that much above it for a few days.

Bottom line: Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable air this morning. Today’s sunshine fades behind thickening midday clouds and showers arrive from west to east between 3-5pm. Highs do near 70 degrees before any showers cool us off.



Once the rain and cool air settles in, it’ll be tough to break as an area of low pressure and onshore winds plague us through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and bouts of rain. The transition out of it is slow Wednesday and Thursday with some improvements. Any big jump in temps may hold off until near next weekend/early the following week.



Have a good rest of this weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter