Sun Today, Cold Rain Tomorrow

Your Wednesday morning forecast features temps in the 30s for most locations, with warmer temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s across the immediate coastline.

High pressure continues to build over the region today, and tracks northeastward over the Gulf of Maine, shifting our wind direction from the N/NE to more of an easterly wind today, which will allow to catch a glimpse of the sun today! Mostly sunny skies stick around for the bulk of your forecast today, but eastern Mass. will feature a few extra clouds (especially across SE Mass.). Temps again reach into the mid-40s today.

Our next frontal system is on the heels of today’s area of high pressure. So, cherish those rays of sunshine today, because rain returns tomorrow. We could manage a few spotty showers late tonight across western Massachusetts, with sctd. showers possible especially by mid-morning tomorrow across eastern Massachusetts. The heaviest rain moves in by the afternoon, and sticks around into the evening commute, with even a few t’storms possible during this time. We’ll grab a nice dose of rain with this system as most of us grab 0.25-0.75″. Breezy conditions will make tomorrow even more uncomfortable ..so layer up for a cold and rainy day tomorrow!

~Wren