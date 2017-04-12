Sunshine Back At It

Nothing like a fast moving cool front to sweep through with just a few hours of showers! We had early sun…then afternoon clouds/showers and some evening sunshine:



Look at that satellite image from GOES-16! That is the next generation of weather satellites (like 4k TV). It shows the evening clearing as well as the aforementioned cool front exiting stage right. This front dropped scant amounts of rainfall—for most, less than .25″. What it will do is prevent temps from reaching the 80s (or 70s) for the rest of the work week but with plenty of sunshine around, temps will still be able to reach the upper 50s & low 60s the next two days. Some great spring weather.

As we head for the all important Holiday Weekend, we see a brief warming trend taking shape:



Whoa…..look at Easter Sunday—near 80 yet again! Temps on Saturday in the 60s (the 81 on Sunday) means a warm front will come through Saturday night. This front will pop a few showers overnight Saturday but they’ll be outta here long before the kiddos start looking for their Easter Baskets! As for Marathon Monday/Patriots Day–more sunshine but not nearly as hot. Temps might be a little warm for some of the runners with morning temps in the 50s & afternoon temps in the 60s but a dry, refreshing tailwind should help.

Enjoy what’s left of your Wednesday!

~JR