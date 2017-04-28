Sunshine & Warmth Welcome

After another foggy, soggy and even stormy morning, we’re shaping up nicely this late morning! Partly sunny skies are debuting this late morning, and as we head into the afternoon we’ve got mostly sunny skies to look forward to. The Cape & Islands will hold onto more cloud cover than the rest of Mass., and we’ll see temps trend cooler in the mid-60s.

Otherwise mostly sunny skies today with high temps this afternoon in the upper-70s and even low-80s!

If you’re headed to Fenway Park…I’m jealous. What a great night for a baseball game!

Temps stay warm tomorrow with the chance for a few sctd. morning showers from dawn through mid-morning. We could also see a few t’storm Saturday afternoon as a cold front tracks through New England. The risk for severe weather remains low, and Sat. won’t be a washout.

Seasonable air returns Sunday, but we’ll keep partly sunny skies in your forecast throughout the weekend!

Happy Friday!!!

~Wren