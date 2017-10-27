Sunshine’s Short Return, Next Storm Looming

We’re off to a cool, quiet and yes, DRY Friday morning! We’ve made it through three dreary, soggy & frequently foggy days, and the rewards is a sunshine-filled Friday forecast! Temps this morning are chilly in the mid-40s for most us, and it’s still a bit breezy with southwesterly winds between 7-17 mph, but winds are dying down this morning. So,while the kids will need a warm layer at the bus stop, we’ll be pretty mild this afternoon. What’s more is it’s an outdoor recess day, so kiddos finally get enjoy an pleasant fall day with temps in the upper-50 & low-60s by the time they head home from school.

Your Saturday forecast features plenty of sunshine as well, but then Sunday gets a little dicey. Sunday morning looks to stay mostly dry across eastern Mass., but rain will star to moving to western Mass. during the morning hours. We start to work in showers across eastern Mass. into Sunday afternoon, especially by the end of the Pats game, but the heaviest rain falls Sunday night into the overnight hours. A quick hitting 1-3″ of rain is likely during this time.

Winds Sunday night will be very strong, especially across eastern Mass., with gusts between 50-60mph + possible. So downed tree limbs, and scattered power outage will be a concern.

Fortunately this potent system looks to peel out of here pretty quickly, and tides are astronomically low.

~Wren