Super Sunday

Let’s keep the good and get rid of the bad, shall we? While yesterday turned out to be a nice summer’s day for many, there were a couple issues to discuss. A) It was humid, B) Cool ocean breezes/spotty fog hung close to the coast. Today, we get rid of A and B today while keeping the warm air in place. The lower humidity and lack of seabreeze is all thanks to a west to northwest breeze that ushers in the more comfortable feel to the air. That breeze is strong enough to hold back the seabreeze, but, you may argue that it’s a bit much, with gusts 20-25mph. So if you’re heading to the beach, make sure that umbrella or beach tent is staked well into the sand!



How about for our eclipse weather? Check out the map below: Typically, blue on the map in winter is bad here, but blue on this map is good for Monday. That’s where the fewest amount of clouds will be. Looks good here as well as the Pacific Northwest and Tennessee Valley for the solar Eclipse. The eclipse maxes out here at 63% coverage of the sun at 2:47pm. Highs tomorrow run in the upper 80s.





We crank the heat Tuesday, near 90, before a front sweeps through Wednesday with showers and storms, delivering a taste of September to end the work-week.





Enjoy your Sunday.

@clamberton7 – twitter