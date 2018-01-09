I could not help but think of the movie Encino Man (1992) today. Just that scene where Brendan Frasier is a frozen caveman and Pauly Shore & Sean Astin surround him with heaters to thaw him out… Tell me you didn’t identify with Brendan Frasier’s character today?! Finally, we’re getting that thaw that we so desperately need after 13 days of temps below freezing – and a stretch of 7 consecutive days of 20° or below. That many days of that kind of cold is pretty extreme – but we’ve made it through… “Buuuudddy!” (Encino Man reference).

Finally, temps above 40° for Boston today! Check out the graphic at the top of this blog. In order to find that kind of “warmth” (it’s all relative, right?) we have to go back to December 23rd. We started the melting process, and we’ll continue to torch the snow through this week.

That snow melt could cause some issues. The first concern will be tonight; with mostly clear skies and lighter wind, temps will easily fall back into the teens for most – which means anything that is wet (or melted) now will refreeze tonight. Be mindful of this stepping out tomorrow morning. I know the milder temps make many of us want to dance and skip through the streets, but you’ll maybe want to take it easy for now.

Tomorrow is a nice day, with highs in the mid 30s for most. While it’s a few degrees cooler than today, with lighter wind it will likely feel better than today. We’ll continue the snow melt into Thursday and Friday as temps head for 50°+…

But Friday’s “warmth” comes along with a new set of problems:

It’s looking likely we get a good amount of rain on top of our torched snow – perhaps 1-3″+ of rain from Friday into Saturday. This will likely cause some urban/street flooding. It’s a wet mess to wrap up this week and head into the weekend. However – it looks like we may be able to turn off the wet-weather faucet in time for the Pats game.

While we’re on the subject of a temp boost + mood boost + thawing out… how’s about we take a look at the daylight we’re gaining?! We will get back about an hour of daylight within the next four weeks. Three cheers! – Breezy