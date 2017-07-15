Temp Trend Is Up

After a couple of April/October style days in mid July, the trend in the temperature department is inevitably up this weekend. While today is by no means a perfect day, it is better, as cloudy morning skies break for partial sunshine and highs run into the low to mid 70s coast, and mid 70s to near 80 inland. We’ll catch many more dry hours than wet, but occasionally a passing shower/thunder will pass on through today thanks to one last disturbance to our west that has to swing on through. The scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today are hit or miss, so not all towns will see one.





Sunday looks great through with a blend of sun and clouds and highs running in the low 80s at the coast to mid to upper 80s inland.



Monday looks good too for the beaches with highs back into the low to mid 80s. Watch for scattered storms Tuesday and late Thursday/Thursday night, but overall, much of next week looks summery… temps in the 80s.

