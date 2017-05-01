Temperature Pot Luck

After a weekend that seemed to throw about two weeks’ worth of spring weather at us, we’re off to the races with more unsettles and widely varying weather to kick start your workweek.

We’re waking up to a dreary Monday morning with drizzle, cool (but seasonable) temps in the mid-40s, areas of fog mainly south of the Mass. Pike & even the chance for a passing light rain shower. That’s a whole lot of weather conditions for a Monday morning.

It’s a temp pot luck this afternoon as a warm front tracks northward into the Commonwealth and stalls. This front nearly cuts a diagonal temps profile across Mass…keeping warmer temps SW and much cooler temps in NE Mass (incorporating Boston in the cooler temps). SW Mass. could see temps near 70°, mid to low-60s SE of Mass. Pike, low-60s and upper-50s across the Cape, and low to mid-50s in Boston and the North Shore.

While this system’s warm front brings tricky temps to Southern New England, it’s the cold front that’s more concerning. As this front tracks through New England, we do have the potential for some stronger storms. Scattered severe storms are possible especially in western Mass (yellow category below). Some of the stronger storms could make it into eastern Massachusetts, but the trend will be storms weakening as they track farther eastward.

Best chance of storms looks to be late tonight after midnight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered rain showers are also likely tonight through the overnight hours, but those of us that don’t manage to see any t’storms, won’t walk away with much more than 0.1″.

You’ll still want the rain gear on standby tomorrow, but it won’t be a washout. Instead, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with the chance for light and scattered rain showers (bringing up to around 0.1″).

Count on reduced visibility off and on through mid-morning Tuesday, and get excited for some Wednesday sunshine!

~Wren