Temps Taking A Dive

We’ve got an even colder start this Wednesday morning (and yesterday morning wasn’t mild). Temps are about 5° cooler than yesterday and winds are blustery. We’ve seen some flurries through the overnight hours and early morning especially west of I-495 in for higher elevations.

Today features a cold start, but winds die down into the morning and we dry out early this morning as well. Cloud cover peels out of here as high pressure builds into region. Eastern Mass. will be a tad slower to lose the cloud cover than central and western Mass., but we’ll still manage a mixture of sun and clouds into this afternoon.

Temps today are again below average in the mid-40s for most, but a few luck spots especially south of metro Boston could reach into the upper-40s.

It’s a cold night tonight with mostly clear skies and temps falling into the upper-20s and low to mid-30s. Boston, southern Plymouth & Bristol County do are under a Freeze Warning, eliminating any still living crops and sensitive vegetation.

Mild temperatures are not on the horizon. Instead, as an arctic front tracks through the Bay State Thursday night into Friday morning. We could manage a few snow squalls during this time. Count on a winter chill as the jet tracks southward and we get a blast of arctic air Friday into this weekend.

Bundle up this morning!

~Wren