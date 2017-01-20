Welcome to the end of the week folks, the weekend is in sight and Ma Nature will do us a solid once again and deliver us some decent weather today. While temps this afternoon are just a touch cooler than yesterday, it’ll still be well above average for this time of year with highs running in the lower to middle 40s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Clouds tend to win out this evening as temps hold in the mid 30s. While I don’t expect a lot of rain, there will be a few sprinkles or light showers overnight that may be enough to dampen the ground, but not much more than that. Rain drops are done by tomorrow morning, although clouds hang tough through the morning before yielding to partial sun in the afternoon. With a mild start, it won’t take many breaks of sun to push temps well into the 40s, if not even flirting with 50 for the afternoon.





AFC Championship Sunday is cooler with highs ranging from the upper 30s in southern NH to low 40s in Boston to mid 40s south of the city. Clouds outdo the sun, especially by the afternoon and the breeze out of the northeast freshens up late in the day. While in the afternoon/early evening there may be a spotty sprinkle or patch of drizzle, the majority of the time looks dry with kickoff temps in Foxboro running in the upper 30s. Let’s Goooooooo!!!!!!



It won’t take much time, once the game ends, for the focus to shift to the incoming coastal storm. With a strong high to our north and a developing coastal storm moving up the coast, it’ll be a good ole’ fashion nor’easter. While a nor’easter in January tends to mean heavy snow, for much of eastern Mass, this one won’t. As the way it looks now, there’s not a lot of cold air to work with. The high to our north will supply just enough to give a marginal cold airmass inland for a wintry mix with some light snow/sleet possible overnight Sunday and Monday morning inland with some light rain/drizzle at the coast. The height of the storm arrives Monday night and very early Tuesday morning with heavy rain, gusty winds and some ice and snow mixing in well inland (mainly outside 495, esp. in higher terrain). At the coast, it’s the rain and wind that’ll be the story. Rain totals run 1-3″ and winds gust 45-55mph Monday night. While the onshore winds batter the coast and offshore seas build to 20 feet, one thing going for us is the astronomical low tides. Although beach erosion and minor coastal flooding are still likely Tuesday AM, especially near high tide.







Enjoy the weekend!

@clamberton7 -twitter