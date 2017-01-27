Welcome to the weekend folks!…. Well, we’re almost there. This Friday does feature rather quiet weather with more clouds than sun, a gusty wind to 35mph and just a stray sprinkle or flurry. Overall, nothing weather-wise to snarl the AM or PM commute.





Hmmmm…. what to do this weekend without the Pats on TV? How about some outdoor activities and get the kids to burn off all that energy outside!

While the pattern turns colder, it won’t be brutally cold as temps gradually head back toward seasonable levels. That’ll put much of next week back into the low to mid 30s for highs and teens and 20s for overnight lows. In terms of the weekend, expect highs to run in the upper 30s and lower 40s with winds gusting to 25mph Saturday and 20mph on Sunday. Not bad to get out for a jog, a hike or head out to the ski slopes. Yes, it’s been mild, but the next few nights will be ok for snow making and getting those trails all groomed up.

Next week is colder, but that doesn’t necessarily mean big snowstorms. The pattern has a couple of quick moving systems moving near New England early next week, but no system looks to pick up much moisture or strength. With that said, one quick hitter may deliver some snow showers or patchy light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, but accumulations would likely be minor.



Any chance for a bigger storm won’t arrive until next weekend, and by then, the cold air in place tries to retreat during the storm. Bottom line, it could be a messy storm with snow turning to a mix or even rain, especially near the coast. We’ll keep you posted on that.

Overall, the last 4 months have been beneficial to much of eastern Southern New England as precipitation amounts, near/slightly above average, have been able to slowly dent the ongoing drought across the area. Many locations near and east of 495 have gone from an extreme drought to a moderate drought over the last 4 months. We still have some work to do, but the trend has been good.





On another side note… this time two years ago, we were in the midst of a 2-3 foot snowstorm that kicked our snow blitz of 2015 into high gear. What a February it was that followed that storm!



Enjoy the weekend folks!