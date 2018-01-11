Thaw + Rain Could Be Too Much Moisture

Very mild start this morning, with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper-30s! Our warm weather will hold today with highs in the low-50s. As Mother Nature gets to work on some of those snow piles, we also bring some heavy rain into the picture. So the combination of rain, and melt today into Saturday AM could cause urban flooding and certainly overwhelm clogged drains from last week’s storm.

Scattered showers start tomorrow morning, intensifying into the afternoon. Heaviest rain looks to arrive by tomorrow’s evening commute, with the potential for heavy rain at times into the overnight hours Friday, as well as Saturday AM. Rain tapers into Saturday early afternoon, but with cold air diving in behind this storm, we’ll see a wintry mix midday. By Saturday afternoon our Flood Watch expires, and at that time rainfall totals range between 1-3″.

With temperatures falling through the day Saturday, a flash freeze is possible with icy travel conditions.

While we look dry for your Pats Forecast, we do have cold air in place at that time.

~Wren