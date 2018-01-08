Thawing Out!

With just over 2 months to go until spring, this could be a hot take that jinxes it for us but….I think we just came out of the coldest two week stretch we’ll see this winter. Will we still have arctic blasts of air? Absolutely. Will we still need the shovels?!….Of course but in terms of the extensive extreme cold of the past two weeks…I can’t imagine that happens again this winter—heck even 7 continuous days of arctic air (where high temps don’t reach 20) would be tough to repeat. Here is what our jet stream has been doing of late (basically pummeling us with arctic air)…



And that flow of bone-chilling cold has rivaled the bitter cold February of 2015 (thankfully, not the snow blitz)



For this week anyway, the jet stream will relax and allow milder air to flow across much of the nation:



Check out our trend in temperature…



The “coldest” day is Wednesday and even at 34, it’s pretty close to the normal high of 36. In terms of storminess, a few snowflakes this evening–which are tied to a warm front helping to dislodge the arctic air–but we are snowstorm-free for the week. We will, however, track rain on Friday. That rainstorm will help to send temps well up into the 50s. A lot of melting that day. More rain is possible on Saturday but that looks to be a colder rain with temps falling through the 40s and into the 30s by evening. As of now, The Pats-Titans game is dry with temps in the low 30s (nothing like that playoff game between the two teams back in 2004 when it was 4 degrees at kickoff!)

Enjoy the thaw this week, you’ve earned it!

~JR