The End Of The Line

January–normally the coldest month of the year–has been mild to say the least. The monthly temp is averaging nearly 6 degrees above normal! 19 of the 25 days have offered warmer than normal temps. If you are not a fan of cold, this mild pattern couldn’t be happening at a more perfect time.

So…is winter over? Nope, but our recent warm pattern almost is. We do have one more mild day tomorrow with temps up near 50 by afternoon (starting in the upper 30s early morning) and then as a weak weather system scoots through New England with clouds & a few isolated showers, a new pattern will begin to take shape. At first, the “colder” air is just getting us back to reality for daytime temps…upper 30s..for late week and the weekend but there are signs that by early February, temps could be averaging below normal. Too far away to see any specific details on the incoming cold but the signals are there that likely keep 50s off the weather charts.

As for storminess, it looks like the colder pattern should shut down any potential significant storm threat (rain or snow) for a bit. Could be a few rain/snow showers middle of next week but otherwise…quiet for a few days.

~JR