The Ghost Of Irma

Irma is a shell of herself, having been over land for a few days now, she’s lost her mojo. Tropical systems are designed differently than the nor’easters we deal with in the winter. The nor’easter gathers its energy from temperature differences in the atmosphere, while the tropical engine is maintained from the warm ocean water temps…move a tropical system over cold water or land and it’s Good Night Irene…err…Irma.

Here is the where the swirl of clouds & showers is tonight:



To our southwest. That will wobble south of New England overnight and through the day tomorrow keeping clouds & the risk of some scattered showers. No washout rains anticipated but a few showers (and an occasional clap of thunder I might add) overnight and a few more likely tomorrow afternoon. Since we are talking about remnant tropical systems & showers you can bet your bottom dollar that mid summer humidity is a lock right through tomorrow night. In terms of rainfall amounts, most towns see .25″ or less but if you get tagged by a downpour or two then up to an inch is possible. That amount is likely to be very localized tho.

As for the weekend, the remnants (clouds) of Irma drift away slowly on Saturday so it’s a day of improvement while Sunday should offer a fair amount of sunshine. As for temps,



Low 80s—-above normal for mid September…but making up for some cool temps back in August. Enjoy!

~JR