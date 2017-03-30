The Parade Of Storms Rolls On

Next up? A winter storm that will affect the region as early as midday tomorrow (patchy light snow/snow showers) but the brunt of the storm after dark tomorrow until late Saturday afternoon. It will be March 31st tomorrow and snow is the last thing we are thinking but snow (as well as sleet & rain) will happen. Here is a timeline for the storm:



Before 5pm Friday, plan on patches light snow & snow showers across western & central New England. When it snows lightly on March 31st (or later) and temps between 32-36, that snow won’t stick to roads. So no travel issues during both commutes tomorrow. Travel will deteriorate tomorrow evening and more so overnight tomorrow into Saturday morning:



like so many other storms this winter, the rain/snow/sleet ribbon will work north from the South Coast overnight, reaching the MA Pike by early Saturday morning. This will keep snowfall potential limited along & south of the MA Pike during the storm but north of the Pike plan on accumulating snow–especially up along the MA/NH border. the storm is with us for much of Saturday before tapering by late Saturday afternoon:



As for snowfall potential, our *Special Map* details how much snow is on the way. 1-2″ in metro boston…3-5″ in Worcester with 6-10″ from Fitchburg-Nashua-Portsmouth is a sampling. Rainfall is a player here with 1-2″ of rain with the storm south of the Pike. Great news for the drought. More on the storm on our TV broadcasts. See you there!

~JR