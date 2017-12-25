The Snow Stays as the Cold Builds

Were you dreaming of a white Christmas? Many of us had those dreams come true!! That was quite a quick moving storm, bringing rain, snow and gusty wind through the morning hours. I didn’t think we’d be able to get snow down along the South Shore – but alas… a Christmas miracle! The cold came in somethin’ fierce today and even Boston managed to pick up close to 3″ of snow. Here’s a sampling of snow reports from the areas that picked up the most (N&W of Boston):

If you want to check the list of reports to find your town, here’s a link: Christmas Snow Reports

Just for the record – snow on Christmas Day in Boston doesn’t happen that often. Statistically speaking, Christmas is one of the least snowy days of the season for Boston. The last time it happened was in 2002, and it’s only happened 5 times on record for BOS (Logan).

Now that we have the snow – it’s not going anywhere. Most of us are sitting a few degrees on either side of 32° currently (6:30pm)… but once we all fall below the freezing mark, that’s where we’ll stay throughout this week. The good news is, the weather looks quiet enough for good travel through the coming week… The bad news is it will be frigid. So, if you can take some time away from your holiday celebrations this evening to go outside and treat/shovel the driveway/sidewalk – you’ll be in better shape than if you wait until tomorrow. Expect refreeze overnight tonight with temps falling into the teens and low 20s.

Check out the graphic at the top of this post to get an idea of where numbers will be for the rest of this week. More good news? The cold comes along with plenty of sunshine – but it also stays fairly blustery… making our highs in the teens FEEL like the low single digits. Hopefully you got an awesome new hat/scarf/snowsuit for Christmas!

There’s about a 30% chance we get a little more snow in here before the year is over… arriving sometime next weekend (looking at the late Saturday to early Sunday time-frame). It looks fairly tame at this point – but of course that could change over the coming days. We’ll keep you posted every step of the way.

Merry Christmas!!! – Breezy