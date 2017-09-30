The Sun Will Come Out…

It was a very rough start to the weekend for many. With locally 2″+ of rain falling in under an hour, street flooding became a major issue in spots thanks to slow moving storms. Check out some of the totals from the downpours earlier today:

We say it time and time again, “Turn around! Don’t drown!” You can never know how deep the water is before driving into it. Still, there were way too many pictures/videos/stories of people trying to drive through several inches of water.

We're finding flooding all around #Lynn. This is Boston Rd. FF's say they're responding to dozens of calls. @7News pic.twitter.com/tpSPejs68U — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 30, 2017

While it’s never good to see situations like what you see in Kim’s tweet above, we really did need some of that rain today (just not 2″ in under 40 min)! Yesterday, BOS was about 1.13″ below average for the month of September… but with more than 1.5″ for BOS today – it brings us to more than a quarter-inch surplus for September. Now we turn the page on the wet weather today and we turn the page on the calendars to a new month of October.

A few light, spotty showers still out there tonight but those will soon fade away. Even the clouds will clear tonight for a very chilly night ahead. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are posted for much of New England – though, we are not expecting a widespread frost here locally:

Tomorrow it’s back to fancy fall weather! No pressure at Fenway tomorrow. #GoRedSox! So just sit back, relax, soak in the sun, and revel in back-to-back AL East titles!

Or, if your plans take you to Gillette tomorrow – you might even want the sunscreen:

With high pressure steering our ship for the next several days, it’s a mainly dry forecast (see 7on7 Forecast at top of post). Seasonable temps stick around through Tuesday, with another warm-up on the way mid-week. It won’t be as hot and humid as the warm weather we’ve had recently, but it’s certainly above average for the beginning of October. Personally, I choose to enjoy the abnormal warmth while it’s here – even if it’s not seasonable – because I know what’s coming… #glasshalffullofwarmth Enjoy the rest of your weekend! – Breezy