Hmmm… I’m not so sure it’s a good trade, but it’s a trade we’ll have to adjust to. While we deal away the bitter cold into the weekend, we get in return a lot of clouds and periodic rain/drizzle. In addition, we’ll gain a few degrees back, but the overall pattern is still chilly with plenty of time periods stuck near 40 degrees. Essentially, we put away the shovels and pop open the umbrellas.

Shall we delve into the the fine print?

We start today off dry with some rain and snow showers advancing in from the west by late morning to mid afternoon. Snow flakes shouldn’t slow you down on the roads though, as temps run above freezing this afternoon. In fact, by mid afternoon, precip is in the form of rain drops as temps near 40. Winds kick to the southwest and the’ll be busy with gusts to near 30mph. That southwest wind helps keep it relatively mild overnight tonight with temps even rising a couple degrees into the low to mid 40s.

As day breaks tomorrow, it’ll seem like we’re heading in the right direction with temps in the 40s and dry skies, however, we revert. Winds turn back to the north northeast, temps fade back toward 40 in the afternoon and showers develop midday/afternoon. It turns cool and damp for sure.



Some breaks in the action are likely overnight Saturday and Sunday morning, but patchy light rain/drizzle likely redevelops by Sunday afternoon as temps hold near or just shy of 40. Once and a while, some sleet pellets may mix in across northern MA and southern NH too. In total, showers from today through Sunday don’t add up to a lot, about 0.25-0.50″. We’ll add another 0.50-1.0″ on Monday and a few more showers Tuesday afternoon/night. In total, we’ll pick up about 1.5-2″ of rain from now, through Tuesday night.





By Wednesday and Thursday, the pattern breaks a bit with highs in the 50s and some sunshine returning.

If you plan on doing some skiing up north… this weekend looks pretty good. Most of the precipitation stays south of the mountains with ski resorts during the day Saturday and Sunday staying mainly dry with temps in the 30s. There’s certainly plenty of snow still on the ground up there!





Have a good weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter