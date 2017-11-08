The Warm-Up Act

The title of the blog…Warm-Up Act is an interesting choice for a blog title that will attempt to show the recent chill is (hopefully) allowing for acclimation to take place before the main event….an arctic assault! What will make this arctic air difficult to deal with is the fact that fall has been–up to this point–incredibly warm (it is the warmest fall on record thus far). Blogs earlier this week have detailed why the arctic air is making a move on New England…buckling jet stream…and that is still slated to occur by Friday and continue through Saturday. Another point is that bitterly cold air has been loading up in Canada this year much more so than the past two years, that combined with more extensive snow cover this year compared to last means arctic air will have an easier time reaching the northern tier of the United States than the past two years (in terms of early season cold outbreaks). Check out temps across Canada from earlier this evening:



Yowza. That cold air is on the move and will arrive early Friday morning. Temps will be close to 40 at 6am Friday but lose ground all day and by 6pm, the temp will be around 27. Quite cold for this time of year….in fact, relative to normal, New England will be home to the coldest air in the northern hemisphere on Friday and again on Saturday:



Adding insult to injury will be the wind, driving wind chills down into the single numbers and teens by Friday evening:



Lotta purple colors in this blog tonight #Barney. In terms of records, we do have a shot at record cold early Saturday morning for both Boston and Worcester:



Record or nor record, it’s quite cold throughout the day on Saturday despite all sorts of sunshine….temps crawl into the upper 30s by afternoon. Sunday is a day of recovery (usually is) after a cold morning, temps will reach the upper 40s, not as cold as Friday-Saturday but still cooler than normal for this time of year.

Long range charts still suggesting winter starts early this year—La Nina winters usually do—unlike the past two years where November-December were loaded with warmth.

At least tomorrow is Thursday! ;o)

~JR