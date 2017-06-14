Too Cold…Too Hot….Just Right

Extremes Make Up The Means–That’s a phrase we know & love in the world of meteorology as it is often rare to have our temps line up with the average highs & lows for the day. After some wild swings in temps this month…our lowest being 47 & then hitting 95 just days later. Welp, we finally have some *normal* weather thanks to High Pressure from Canada…



This High Pressure has been with us for the day & it’s with us again tomorrow so more of the same….sunshine, low humidity and seasonably mild temps. Like today, tomorrow will see cooler readings at the coast (near 70) compared to locations farther inland (80). All in all, a great late spring/early summer day.

Also on that weather map is a warm front (red line with half circles)…that front is the leading edge of summertime warmth & humidity. That front will head for New England on Friday bringing clouds and likely a few scattered afternoon showers. The humidity begins to creep in here as well but the brunt of that stuff arrives for the weekend..



…The increase in humidity does not mean any washout weather. A few showers Friday night into Saturday morning and that should be it for rain chances this weekend. Sunday will be the brighter (and warmer) of the two days but each day offers opportunities to be outside…including Sail Boston..should be a grand show on the Harbor this weekend.

Enjoy the rest of this normal weather this evening

~JR