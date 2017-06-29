Transitioning Back Into Warmth & Humidity

We’re waking up to a warmer start this morning, by 5-10° for most spots. Temps today will be a few degrees warmer today, and dewpoints will be a few degrees higher. Overall, today is a transition day for us. We’ll see cloud cover thicken up through the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies today (SE Mass. standing a better chance at seeing some filtered sunlight today). We again see the slight chance for a spot PM shower across the seacoast, but the bulk of today’s wet weather will stay with Northern New England. Winds also pick up for use today, with breezy conditions out of the southwest today into tonight.

The threat for a few t’storms returns late tonight after dinnertime into the overnight hours, with the best chance for a few t’storms across northern Massachusetts. We could see a spot shower/iso. storm or two early tomorrow morning, with a better chance for a few t’storms tomorrow afternoon. Heat and humidity is in place tomorrow into your holiday weekend, with high in the upper 80s to low-90s Fri-Sat. Sunday brings the threat for sctd. storms as a cold front tracks through the Bay State, but then humidity levels become more tame (and temps drop a few degrees).

~Wren