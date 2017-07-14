Trend Is Up

Chilly stuff again today with temperatures hovering in record coolness for July 14th high temps. As of this writing, the high in Boston of 66 is good enough to tie the record for coldest July 14th high and the 62 in Worcester breaks the old cold high of 65. While there were some showers, many of them were light and much of the day turned out dry.

The trend is our friend heading into the weekend with highs back into the 70s tomorrow and 80s on Sunday. The better pool/beach day will be Sunday as not only will it be warmer, it’ll also be brighter and rain-free. Not that I expect a lot of rain Saturday, but an early morning shower or two is possible with cloudy skies showing some breaks of sun by the afternoon. There’s also one more disturbance that has to slide through tomorrow afternoon, and that’ll be good enough to kick off another isolated shower/storm mid to late afternoon, with the highest risk for it across the interior. Bottom line, although Saturday is not completely rain-free, we’ll stick catch quite a few dry hours in there, especially mid morning to early afternoon.









Monday looks good too for the beaches with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. Watch for scattered storms Tuesday and late Thursday/Thursday night, but overall, much of next week looks summery… temps in the 80s.

