Turning The Page

Despite waking up to a damp start this morning, we really will turn the page on this cold, wet & raw forecast we’ve dealt with so far this week!

We’re waking up to a few early morning showers and drizzle, especially along the Seacoast, North Shore & generally north of Route 2. Patchy fog will again be something to be prepared for during this morning’s commute.

We keep the chance for a light shower/drizzle in the forecast early this morning, with dry skies by mid-morning. Something magical starts to happen as we head into the late morning and early afternoon….we’ll kick out some cloud cover and start to see the SUN.

Cloud cover peels back from northern to southern Massachusetts, with gradually sunny skies this afternoon and evening. Temps today will be more seasonable too, with highs in the low-70s inland, and temps across the coast in the mid to low-60s as a sea breeze kicks in this afternoon.

Temps tonight are again a hair below normal. Clear skies tonight, and relatively light winds, will make for a wider temp range, and a cooler start tomorrow morning, with temps mostly in the upper-40s and low-50s.

High pressure is with us for a few days, making for a pleasant Thursday forecast, with seasonable temps in the mid-70s inland, and temps in the 60s across the Cape and immediate coastline.

A coastal system will put a damper on Friday’s forecast, with the best chance for rain across the Cape & Islands as this storms clips SE Mass. However, the rest of Mass. might not be in clear, as a menacing piece of energy could touch off a few showers for the rest of us Friday too.

Here’s to sunshine and more mild temps headed our way!!

~Wren