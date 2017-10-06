Unsettled, Becoming Warm & Humid

Happy Friday!! We’re starting out this Friday morning, with quite the mixed bag of temperatures. Temps to our NW have dipped into the mid-40s to low-50s without much cloud cover last night. Whereas, along and south of the Mass. Pike we’ve stayed much more mild in the low-60s. The cold front that tracked southward through the Bay State yesterday into last night, will stall to our south today. This has brought some early morning showers across the Cape & Islands, but this only will impact the early part of the morning commute to our SE.

This morning features some patchy fog, which is locally dense. This will mix out by the mid-morning hours, but could slow down your morning commute, especially south of the Mass. Pike.

A shortwave to our NW this morning stays to our north today, but could touch off a few showers for us this afternoon into the early evening. The greatest risk for a few showers will be north of the Mass. Pike, especially north and along Route 2. High temps today are back into the mid to low-70s for most of us, with partly cloudy skies through much of the day. We’ll manage more cloud cover north of the Pike today, with peaks of sunshine more prevalent across Southern Massachusetts.

Your Saturday forecast features mostly cloudy skies with just the chance for a spot shower (mostly across NW Mass.). Saturday looks to be the best day for weekend outdoor plans, as Sunday brings a better chance for sctd. showers especially morning through mid-afternoon.

Temps stay well above average through the start of next week, with humid weather really making a comeback this Sunday & the start of next week!

Latest update of Tropical Storm Nate, still has this system impacting portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula today into tonight. This is a pretty speedy moving storm that will track through the gulf this weekend, and is still expected to strengthen to a Cat 1 Hurricane this weekend…impacting the Gulf state as a Cat 1 Hurricane (making landfall near New Orleans). Nate won’t be repeat of Hurricane Katrina. Nate weakens once it makes landfall this weekend, The remnants of Nate bring New England rain Monday into Tuesday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

~Wren