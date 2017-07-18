Unsettled, Hot & Humid

Another round of patchy fog could slow things down for your Tuesday morning commute. Dense Fog Advisory for the Cape, Islands, Southern Plymouth & Bristol Counties, expires mid-morning.

So yesterday, was pretty uneventful when it came to any stormy weather across central and eastern Mass. Today we stand a better shot at seeing some scattered storms. A few storms are possible this morning, especially before mid-morning, and another round of sctd. showers and storms are possible later this afternoon through dinnertime. We could deal with some downpours and gusty winds, so if you don’t bring your rain gear…chances are you’ll get caught in a downpour (and I would feel guilty).

The threat for storms dies down after 8/9PM, with partly cloudy skies tonight. Temps will be warm in the low-70s tonight, and humidity will be up and at em through Friday.

Get ready for some heat Wed-Fri too, with highs around 90° each day.

~Wren