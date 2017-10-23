Unsettled Midweek, Then More Seasonable

It’s an eerie late October morning, with areas of dense fog likely impacting your Monday morning commute, especially south of the Mass. Pike. Visibility is down to 1/4 mile or less, and this is likely a morning to use those low-beams! Fog mixes out into the mid-morning hours.

Your Monday forecast feature partly sunny skies this morning, with a few additional clouds this afternoon and increasing humidity levels today into tonight. Temps won’t be as warm as yesterday, but we do still stay above average with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. This afternoon features the slight chance for a few spotty showers mainly west of 495, with eastern Mass. standing a better shot at a spot shower by this evening.

Sctd. showers become likely late tonight, and especially into the day tomorrow, with very blustery winds. So, while temps stay mild in the upper-60s and low-70s Tuesday, it’s not going to feel mild with the rain and wind. We keep the chance for sctd. showers throughout your Tuesday forecast, with muggy weather and a few downpours possible. Strongest winds and rain looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Peak wind gusts will mostly be between 35-45 mph across eastern Mass. By the time we dry out Thursday morning most of us will have 1-2″ of much needed rainfall, with locally 3-4″ possible (especially west of 495).

~Wren