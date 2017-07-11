Unsettled Stretch Ahead

The umbrella and raincoat combo may be best for today, as we’re starting out your Tuesday with soaking rain & a few t’storms. It’s warm, humid and soggy day today, the chance for scattered shower and a few t’storms this morning all the way through the afternoon. Isolated severe storms are possible, mainly SE of 495, and some of these storms could bring torrential rainfall and gusty winds.

The slight chance for a spot shower lingers tonight into tomorrow, with a better shot at more rain into tomorrow night. Our weather pattern stays unsettled into the end of the week, with heavy rain again possible this Thursday.

Grab the rain gear, and plan on a few rough hair days!

~Wren